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Brady House News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

House isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

House will take a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his last three games. Jose Tena will start at third base with House out, and Jorbit Vivas will work as the Nats' designated hitter.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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