Brady House News: Getting breather Saturday
House isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
House will take a day to reset Saturday after going 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his last three games. Jose Tena will start at third base with House out, and Jorbit Vivas will work as the Nats' designated hitter.
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