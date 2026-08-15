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Brady House News: Goes deep in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

House went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

House came up clutch, launching a three-run blast to give the Nationals a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in five straight games, posting a solid .761 OPS over 18 games since rejoining the Nationals on July 26. On the year, he's slashing .242/.295/.408 with nine homers, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored and two steals across 241 plate appearances.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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