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Brady House News: Goes deep in loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

House went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

House took a Jordan Leasure slider over the fence to lead off the top of the eighth inning to tie the game 4-4. It was House's third long ball of the season and first since April 6. He's now got a six-game hitting streak and owns a .240/.284/.375 slash line with 10 RBI, 12 runs scored, one stolen base and a 6:32 BB:K across 102 plate appearances.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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