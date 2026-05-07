Brady House News: Goes yard, plates three runs
House went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, three total RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
House delivered an RBI double that scored CJ Abrams in the sixth inning and later launched a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh. The third baseman recorded his first multi-hit performance since April 14, but he's been seeing the ball well overall. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games, slashing .250/.321/.458 with a .779 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, eight runs scored and a stolen base across that span.
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