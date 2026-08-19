Brady House News: Heading to bench Wednesday
House is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
House will take a seat after he had started at third base or designated hitter in each of the last seven games. After recording at least one hit in the first five of those contests, House went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in his most recent two starts.
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