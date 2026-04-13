Brady House News: Idle for series opener
House is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Over his last five starts, House has gone 2-for-20 with one walk and six strikeouts, so the Nationals will give him a chance to clear his head as the team opens a four-game set against the Pirates. Jorbit Vivas will fill in for House at third base.
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