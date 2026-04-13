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Brady House News: Idle for series opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

House is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Over his last five starts, House has gone 2-for-20 with one walk and six strikeouts, so the Nationals will give him a chance to clear his head as the team opens a four-game set against the Pirates. Jorbit Vivas will fill in for House at third base.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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