Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 10:56am

House isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco.

House will take a seat after making four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-19 (.158) with two RBI and a run scored. His absence will allow Jorbit Vivas to pick up another start at third base.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
Week 3 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 3 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago