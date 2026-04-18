Brady House News: Idle Saturday
House isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Francisco.
House will take a seat after making four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-19 (.158) with two RBI and a run scored. His absence will allow Jorbit Vivas to pick up another start at third base.
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