Brady House News: Keeps slugging Saturday
House went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The 22-year-old third baseman has been swinging a hot bat to begin spring training. Through four games, House has gone 5-for-11 with two doubles and two homers, as well as a 0:3 BB:K. Plate discipline remains a concern after he posted an atrocious 8:78 BB:K in 274 plate appearances during his big-league debut last season, helping to drag down his .234/.252/.322, but House has power potential if he can learn to make more consistent contact.
