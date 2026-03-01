Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Keeps slugging Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 10:37am

House went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The 22-year-old third baseman has been swinging a hot bat to begin spring training. Through four games, House has gone 5-for-11 with two doubles and two homers, as well as a 0:3 BB:K. Plate discipline remains a concern after he posted an atrocious 8:78 BB:K in 274 plate appearances during his big-league debut last season, helping to drag down his .234/.252/.322, but House has power potential if he can learn to make more consistent contact.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
