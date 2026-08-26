Brady House News: Moving to bench Wednesday
House is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
House will head to the bench Wednesday after going 1-for-8 with a double and a walk while starting in the first two contests of the series. Andres Chaparro will replace House at third base and will bat fifth.
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