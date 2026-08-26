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Brady House News: Moving to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

House is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

House will head to the bench Wednesday after going 1-for-8 with a double and a walk while starting in the first two contests of the series. Andres Chaparro will replace House at third base and will bat fifth.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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