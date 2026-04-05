Brady House News: Out of Sunday's lineup
House is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
House went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's contest and will take a seat Sunday after starting the previous three games. Jorbit Vivas is instead handling the hot corner in the series finale.
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