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Brady House News: Out of Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

House is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus Atlanta.

House has a modest five-game hitting streak going, but he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. Jorbit Vivas will occupy third base and bat eighth for the Nationals.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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