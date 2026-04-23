Brady House News: Out of Thursday's lineup
House is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus Atlanta.
House has a modest five-game hitting streak going, but he will get some rest during Thursday's matinee. Jorbit Vivas will occupy third base and bat eighth for the Nationals.
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