Brady House News: Reassigned to minors camp

The Nationals reassigned House to minor-league camp Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

House didn't get a ton of looks this spring but fared well when he played, going 7-for-21 with a 4:4 K:BB. The 21-year-old is highly thought of as a prospect but still needs seasoning in the minors after slashing just .241/.297/.402 with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester in 2024.