Brady House News: Starts season with bang

House went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old third baseman also struck out twice, but the contact he did make was extremely hard -- House scorched a single to center field in the fourth inning that left his bat at 106.7 mph, before crushing a first-pitch fastball from Jacob Webb in the ninth that had an exit velocity of 110.8 mph as it soared over the right-field wall. House was batting third for the Nationals on Opening Day against left-hander Matthew Boyd, and while he might slip down the lineup against righties, he'll retain a spot in the heart of the order on an everyday basis if he unlocks his power in 2026.