Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Surging into Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

House slashed .429/.444/.786 over 16 Grapefruit League games this spring with six doubles and three home runs.

The 22-year-old third baseman also had a 1:11 BB:K, however, creating plenty of doubt as to whether House will be able to maintain that momentum into the regular season. He's locked into the starting job at the hot corner, but he'll need to significantly improve his plate discipline to get to his power after he managed just a 2.9 percent walk rate against a 28.5 percent strikeout rate as a rookie in 2025.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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