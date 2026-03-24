Brady House News: Surging into Opening Day
House slashed .429/.444/.786 over 16 Grapefruit League games this spring with six doubles and three home runs.
The 22-year-old third baseman also had a 1:11 BB:K, however, creating plenty of doubt as to whether House will be able to maintain that momentum into the regular season. He's locked into the starting job at the hot corner, but he'll need to significantly improve his plate discipline to get to his power after he managed just a 2.9 percent walk rate against a 28.5 percent strikeout rate as a rookie in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues159 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target185 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target192 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More