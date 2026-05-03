Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

House is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

He'll hit the bench for the series finale while the Nationals go with Jorbit Vivas at third base and Jose Tena at designated hitter. House hasn't produced multiple hits in a start since April 14 and is slashing just .175/.242/.281 with two home runs, one steal, eight RBI and six runs over his ensuing 15 games.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
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