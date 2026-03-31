Brady House News: Taking seat Tuesday
House is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
House started the first four games of the season at third base for Washington, going 6-for-19 with a homer, three RBI, five runs and seven strikeouts, but he's also committed three errors. Jorbit Vivas will step in at the hot corner Tuesday to face rookie righty Andrew Painter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues166 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target192 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More