Brady House headshot

Brady House News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

House is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

House started the first four games of the season at third base for Washington, going 6-for-19 with a homer, three RBI, five runs and seven strikeouts, but he's also committed three errors. Jorbit Vivas will step in at the hot corner Tuesday to face rookie righty Andrew Painter.

Brady House
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady House See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
166 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
192 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
199 days ago