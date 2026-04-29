Brady House News: Wallops first career grand slam
House went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Mets.
House belted his first career grand slam en route to recording a season-high four RBI on Wednesday. Though he has no multi-efforts since April 14, House has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games. Through 111 at-bats overall, the infielder is batting just .225 with four homers, four doubles and 14 RBI.
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