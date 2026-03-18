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Brady Singer Injury: Exits with blister

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Singer was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to a blister, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Singer made it through 3.2 scoreless innings before leaving the game, during which he surrendered two hits and a walk while striking out three batters. The right-hander's blister could prevent him from making another appearance before the end of spring training, but it's unknown whether he'll be ready for his first regular-season appearance -- slated to come against the Red Sox on March 29.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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