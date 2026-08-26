Brady Singer Injury: Nursing rib soreness
Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Singer is dealing with soreness in his ribs as a result of a fielding play during Tuesday's loss to the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
It sounds like Singer will be OK, but the Reds will monitor how he feels while the hurler plays catch pregame Wednesday. Singer's next outing is tentatively scheduled to come Monday at home against the Padres.
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