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Brady Singer Injury: Optimistic about making next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Singer is hopeful of making his next start despite being hit in the right foot by a comebacker during Tuesday's outing versus the Nationals, Charlie Clifford of NBC 5 Cincinnati reports.

A 106.7 mph comebacker off the bat of Daylen Lile in the second inning caught Singer in the foot. He stayed in the game but allowed five of the next 12 batters to reach base and three of them to score, so he might have been affected by the injury. However, Singer feels better than expected Wednesday, and it seems he should be good to go Sunday in Cleveland, barring a setback.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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