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Brady Singer Injury: Plans to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 5:24am

Singer (blister) expects to make his next start, MLB.com reports.

The Reds haven't projected starters beyond Friday, so Singer's next scheduled start is not known. Given the typical five-game rotation, the right-hander would be in line to pitch the final Cactus League tilt for Cincinnati next Tuesday. Singer was prematurely removed from a start Wednesday when a blister developed on his right index finger. He cited the Arizona heat as a factor.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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