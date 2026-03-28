Brady Singer News: Allows three runs in first start
Singer allowed three runs on five hits and two walks across four innings in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. He struck out five.
Singer dealt with a blister 10 days ago in a spring start against the Rockies, but he didn't miss any time with the issue. However, his velocity was notably down against Boston on Saturday, averaging just 90.5 mph with his sinker and 89.7 mph with his fastball. The veteran right-hander's next scheduled start should come next weekend on the road against Texas.
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