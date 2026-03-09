Brady Singer headshot

Brady Singer News: Better results second time out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:32am

Singer allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over three scoreless innings in Sunday's spring start against the Diamondbacks.

Singer had better results in his second Cactus League start but needed 58 pitches (33 strikes, four swing-and-misses) to get those nine outs. The results were better than his spring debut, when Singer was tagged for five runs and seven hits, but the right-hander had a similar issue with balls landing outside the zone. He managed to escape a pair of jams in the first and second innings before retiring the side in order in the third frame.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brady Singer See More
