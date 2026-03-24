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Brady Singer News: Blister free in final spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Singer allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in Monday's spring start against the Brewers.

After retiring the side in order the first, Singer got knocked around by the Brew Crew, who scored three times in the second inning, once in the third and another two in the fourth. Other than that, it was a successful outing for Singer, who upped his pitch count to 78 and was blister free, after he was removed from his previous Cactus League when a blister developed on his right index finger. He's scheduled to start the third game of the regular season, March 29 at home against the Red Sox.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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