Brady Singer News: Can't keep ball in yard Tuesday

Singer (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over 3.2 innings as the Reds fell 10-4 to the Nationals. He struck out two.

All three runs came on solo shots, two in the third inning by James Wood and Luis Garcia and another in the fourth in Daylen Lile that helped chase Singer from the game. The right-hander wasn't the only Reds pitcher to have a rough night as Great American Ball Park lived up to its reputation, as Washington launched six homers in total. Singer's has issues keeping the ball in every stadium of late, however -- he's been taken deep eight times in his last four starts, stumbling to a 6.38 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 18.1 innings during that span. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Cleveland.