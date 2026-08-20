Brady Singer News: Continues to provide length
Singer took a no-decision against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.
Most of the damage came in the third inning, when Jordan Walker blasted a three-run home run. The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't been dominant lately, giving up at least three runs in six consecutive starts, but he's tossed at least six innings in seven of his last eight outings to supply steady length for the Reds. Singer is set to bring a 4.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 107:43 K:BB over 131.2 innings into a soft road matchup with the lowly Giants.
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