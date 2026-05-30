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Brady Singer News: Continues to struggle with homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Singer (2-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, throwing five innings and allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Singer battled both his control and command throughout the outing -- in addition to walking four batters, he allowed a pair of homers. The right-hander threw only 48 of 94 pitches for strikes and finished with just two punchouts. The long ball has been a big issue for Singer of late, as he's now given up 13 home runs over his past 27.1 innings. The veteran hurler has an ugly 2.8 HR/9 this season, which is more than double his previous career-high rate. Those troubles have led to a 6.18 ERA in what is shaping up to be Singer's worst season as a pro.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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