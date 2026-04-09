Brady Singer News: Lasts 2.2 innings in poor outing
Singer (0-1) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Marlins after allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits across 2.2 innings. He struck out three.
Singer delivered his worst outing of the season by a wide margin, failing to get out of the third inning and setting season-worst numbers across the board. Perhaps the only silver lining is that he didn't walk a batter, but it's hard to find any other encouraging tidbits out of this performance for the right-hander. Singer will aim to bounce back in his next start, which should be tentatively scheduled for next week against the Giants at home.
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