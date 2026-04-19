Brady Singer News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Singer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts over six innings.

Singer allowed runs in the first and third innings but battled despite not having his best command, finishing by retiring the final six batters he faced. It marked back-to-back quality starts for the 29-year-old, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in four of five outings this season. He'll carry a 5.32 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 23.2 innings into a home matchup against the Tigers next weekend.