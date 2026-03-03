Brady Singer headshot

Brady Singer News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 5:15am

Singer allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over two-plus innings in Monday's spring start against the Cubs.

The numbers of Singer's Cactus League debut were ugly, and the right-hander was able to generate just one swing-and-miss. The optimistic view is that he managed to throw 46 pitches while throwing his entire arsenal and had three up-and-downs. All four runs scored in the first frame, when the right-hander had some bad luck -- a couple of weak contact hits fell in safely and left fielder Will Benson couldn't come down with a catchable ball.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
