Brady Singer News: Makes spring, team debut

Singer allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four over two scoreless innings in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Singer, who was acquired during the offseason in the trade that sent Jonathan India to the Royals, made his debut for the Reds. The right-hander threw 33 pitches (23 strikes) and worked out of a second-inning jam. With one out and two runners on base, Singer induced a double play.