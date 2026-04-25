Brady Singer News: Navigates 5.1 frames in victory

Singer (2-1) earned the win over Detroit on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Singer's outing didn't start out well, as he gave up a leadoff homer to open the contest. However, he was able to get through 5.1 innings with just one other run on his ledger, which also came via a solo homer. Beyond those two long balls, the other six hits Singer allowed were all singles, and he minimized additional damage by not walking any batters. The right-hander fell short of notching a third straight quality start, but he seems to be turning things around after posting a 7.71 ERA through his first three starts of the campaign.