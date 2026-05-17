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Brady Singer News: Punished by homers again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Singer (2-4) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over four innings.

Singer filled the strike zone by throwing 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes, but Cleveland punished his mistakes all afternoon. All five runs he allowed came via the long ball, as the right-hander surrendered three home runs in a contest where the Guardians launched six total homers. The home run issues have become a major concern for Singer, who has now allowed three homers in back-to-back starts and 11 total over his last five outings. The 29-year-old now owns a 6.26 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB across 46 innings. He will seek to limit the long ball in his next scheduled start, against the Cardinals at home next weekend.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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