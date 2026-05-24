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Brady Singer News: Reds-Cardinals postponed Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Singer and the Reds won't face the Cardinals on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati.

The two teams will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 17. As a result of the postponement, the Reds plan to skip Singer's turn through the rotation, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. Singer now lines up to make his next start during the Reds' home series versus Atlanta next weekend.

Brady Singer
Cincinnati Reds
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