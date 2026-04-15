Brady Singer News: Sharp in first win

Singer (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Giants. He struck out one without walking a batter.

The right-hander needed just 75 pitches (50 strikes) to record his first quality start of the season, with his only real mistake resulting in a Willy Adames solo shot in the fifth inning. Singer has alternated decent outings with shaky ones so far, leaving him with a 5.60 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB through 17.2 innings, but there's some bad luck baked into those ratios as he has a .387 BABIP. He'll look to build on this performance in his next start, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Minnesota.