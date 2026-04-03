Brady Singer News: Solid effort in no-decision
Singer did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rangers, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.
Singer surrendered two runs in the second inning but otherwise kept the Rangers in check despite allowing 12 hard-hit balls. He threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes while generating just seven whiffs. While he's posted a solid 10:3 K:BB through two starts, the 29-year-old has yielded five earned runs over just nine innings. He lines up for a road matchup against the Marlins next week.
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