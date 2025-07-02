Brady Singer News: Start cut short due to rain

Singer struck out four and allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks in three innings in his start Tuesday against the Red Sox before the game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning due to inclement weather.

The two teams will resume the suspended game Wednesday before playing the series finale immediately after. The Red Sox were up 2-1 prior to the game being suspended, so Singer will be on the hook for the loss if Boston maintains its lead for the remainder of the contest. Singer tentatively lines up to make his next start Monday versus the Marlins in Cincinnati.