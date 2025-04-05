Brady Singer News: Strikes out seven in win

Singer (2-0) earned the win Saturday over the Brewers, allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.

Singer held Milwaukee scoreless through three innings before coughing up five runs in his final two frames. However, the Reds' offense provided more than enough run support in an eventual 11-7 victory. The 28-year-old Singer has won his first two starts with Cincinnati, allowing three earned runs while striking out 15 through 12 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Pirates at home in his next outing.