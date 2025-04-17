Brady Singer News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Singer did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Mariners, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Singer delivered three scoreless innings before Luke Raley tied the game with a two-run homer in the fourth. He'd give up two more unearned runs in the fifth before departing the game with just one out. Singer would ultimately settle for a no-decision, ending his season-opening win streak at three. The right-hander will carry a 3.38 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB into his next outing, currently slated for next week in Miami.