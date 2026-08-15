Brady Singer News: Submits third straight quality start
Singer took a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.
Singer put forth a decent effort Saturday, turning in his third consecutive quality start. The right-hander has been pretty reliable for the Reds and fantasy managers since the beginning of June, working to a 3.62 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 68:26 K:BB over his last 13 outings (74.2 innings). Singer will look to further improve his 4.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 104:42 K:BB across 125.2 frames for the season in his next scheduled appearance against the Cardinals.
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