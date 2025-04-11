Brady Singer News: Tallies third win

Singer (3-0) earned the win against Pittsburgh on Friday, giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Singer took a 5-0 lead into the fifth inning Friday, but after giving up a walk, a double and an Adam Frazier home run in consecutive plate appearances, that lead was quickly cut down to 5-3. He escaped the inning without conceding any more damage, allowing him to qualify for his third win in as many starts to begin the year. He'll carry a 3.18 ERA and 1.06 WHIP into his next start against the Mariners at home.