Brady Singer headshot

Brady Singer News: Unravels in second inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Singer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Padres.

Singer had a largely uneventful first inning, working around a one-out double but issue during his second frame. The right-hander left some balls up in the zone early and eventually starting falling behind and walking batters before being removed with the pitch count at 42 (26 strikes). Other than the abbreviated outing, Singer is on schedule where he needs to be and is expected to shoot for three innings/60 pitches the next time out.

