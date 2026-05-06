Brady Singer News: Yields four runs in no-decision

Singer did not factor into Wednesday's decision against the Cubs. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Singer put the Reds in an early 2-1 hole after yielding a two-run homer to Ian Happ in the first. Singer gave up another two runs in the fourth and allowed at least one baserunner in five of six frames, though he escaped with the no-decision after his Reds teammates took a 6-4 lead after a four-run rally in the ninth. Singer has allowed four runs and at least six hits in back-to-back games and sits at a 5.63 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 38.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Nationals.