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Braiden Ward News: Showing off speed in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ward has recorded 17 stolen bases across 16 Grapefruit League games with the Red Sox in spring training.

Per Conor Liguori of The Sporting News, Ward now holds the record for the most stolen bases in spring training. His proficiency running the bags comes as no surprise, given that he logged 56 steals (on 64 attempts) across 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He was acquired by the Red Sox from the Rockies in November and has yet to appear in a major-league game. However, his ability to play multiple positions in both the outfield and infield, coupled with his proficiency on the bases, could earn Ward a call-up from the Red Sox in 2026.

Braiden Ward
Boston Red Sox
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