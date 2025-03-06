Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brailer Guerrero headshot

Brailer Guerrero News: Returning from shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Guerrero (shoulder) is listed on Tampa Bay's roster for its March 13 Spring Breakout game versus Boston prospects, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guerrero didn't play in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after June 22 last season while recovering from a lingering right shoulder injury, but he looks to be entering the 2025 campaign at full health. The 18-year-old outfielder posted a .909 OPS over his 125 plate appearances in the FCL last season, an impressive feat considering that he underwent surgery the prior summer to repair the labrum in the same shoulder.

Brailer Guerrero
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now