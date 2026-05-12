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Brandan Bidois News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Pirates recalled Bidois from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Bidois takes the roster spot vacated by Cam Sanders, who was optioned to Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Bidois will be looking to make his major-league debut with his next appearance. He pitched across three levels of the minors last season and has a 7.20 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 15 innings with Indianapolis this season.

Brandan Bidois
Pittsburgh Pirates
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