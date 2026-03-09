Brandan Bidois News: Sent packing from big-league camp

The Pirates optioned Bidois to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Bidois was one of eight players dismissed from big-league camp in the Pirates' latest round of roster cuts. The Pirates added the 24-year-old right-hander to the 40-man roster in the offseason after he turned in a 0.74 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .110 average over 61 innings across four minor-league stops in 2025.