Brandon Barriera News: Velocity back after surgery
Barriera has been touching 98 mph this spring, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old southpaw has had an injury-ravaged start to his career after being selected 23rd overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, pitching just five combined innings in 2024 and 2025 due to hybrid Tommy John/internal brace surgery in April 2024 and then a fractured forearm last August. Barriera still has plenty of time to get back on track and re-establish himself as a prospect, but his goal in 2026 will be proving he can stay on the mound and build up reps and innings.
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