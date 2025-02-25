Brandon Bielak News: Signs with Snakes

Bielak signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bielak gave up 17 earned runs over 29.2 innings between the Astros and Athletics last season. Most of his time was spent in the minors, however, where he still struggled with a 6.08 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 66.2 frames. He'll now attempt to bounce back during spring camp with the D-backs, though his recent performance will most likely keep him in an organizational depth role.