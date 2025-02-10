Brandon Birdsell Injury: Nursing shoulder/lat problem

Birdsell is dealing with an injury to his right shoulder/lat area, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Birdsell is coming off a solid showing in 2024, having posted a 3.91 ERA and 134:31 K:BB over 135.2 innings between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. The pitching prospect is in camp as a non-roster invitee and, if healthy, is slated to open the year in the rotation at Iowa.